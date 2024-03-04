JOHOR BARU, 4 Mac — A former treasurer of a mosque committee pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of misappropriating RM12,000 belonging to the mosque.

Syaharullah Ismail, 44, made the plea before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The accused, who is a lorry driver, was charged as the then treasurer of the Kampung Sri Machap Al Ubudiah Mosque Committee to have dishonestly misappropriated RM12,000 belonging to the mosque at a bank in Jalan Dato Kapten Ahmad, Kluang, between 9.16pm and 9.17pm on November 12, 2022.

The father of three children was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

The judge allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set April 8 for mention.

Syaharullah was also ordered to report himself at a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from MACC Nur Zahida Muhammad Ruzi prosecuted, while lawyer K Bharathi, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), represented the accused. — Bernama

