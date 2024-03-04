SONG, March 4 — The authorities concerned have been asked to monitor the indiscriminate felling of trees along Sungai Katibas here.

Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan made the call following flash floods upriver, which are believed to have carried down debris from tree trunks and branches of fallen trees that accumulated at the confluence of Sungai Katibas and Sungai Rajang here yesterday.

Song folk were shocked to see the accumulation of large amounts of wooden debris drifting down the river.

A long line of the debris could be seen moving down from Sungai Katibas to the river mouth.

“This has never happened in Katibas before. Four longhouses, namely Rumah Sapai, Rumah Api, Rumah Sa, and Rumah Jabu in Ulu Katibas were covered in a thick layer of mud after the incident.

“Not just that, the mud from the flood has killed many riverine fish like mengalan and labang,” Lidam revealed when contacted.

He said the accumulated debris could be seen from the Song wharf at around 4pm yesterday.

Lidam added staff from the Katibas Service Centre will go upriver today to check on the situation with Natural Resources and Environment Board as well as Civil Defence Force personnel. — Borneo Post Online