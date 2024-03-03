KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Financial transfers totalling RM3.8 billion to 43 countries have been detected through 15 registered trading companies in Malaysia, suspected to be from fraudulent activities from 2021 to 2023.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said police have identified a trend in which companies are registered for ‘dummy’ accounts to be used.

He said this tactic has been a preferred choice because it allows financial transactions to be carried out more frequently, involving larger amounts.

Advertisement

“So besides individual mule accounts, there are now also corporate mule accounts that pose a greater financial threat because transactions disguised as company transactions involve amounts that can reach billions of ringgit.

“To curb this, JSJK sees the need to strengthen the Semakmule portal by adding another module, listing companies suspected of being involved in commercial crime activities. That’s why Semakmule 2.0 has been established,” he told reporters after launching the Semakmule 2.0 portal at Mid Valley Megamall here today.

Ramli said with the portal, the public will know which companies are involved in commercial crimes and avoid dealing with them.

Advertisement

“A total of 107 companies have been listed in the Semakmule 2.0 database, and this number will continue to grow over time in line with ongoing investigations and new cases received every day. It is hoped that the public will use this portal to avoid falling victim to scams,” he said.

Ramli also said in the first two months of the year, a total of 6,283 commercial crime cases were recorded, involving losses amounting to RM664.59 million, compared to 6,544 cases involving RM265.81 million during the same period last year. — Bernama