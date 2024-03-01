PUTRAJAYA, March 1 ― The Court of Appeal here today reduced the 13-year imprisonment to eight years jail with two strokes of the cane on former Tronoh Assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong for raping his maid, five years ago.

In a 2-1 majority decision, Justice Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail who chaired the panel with Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah affirmed the convicted against Yong while Justice Datuk SM Komathy Suppiah dissented.

On July 27, 2022, the High Court in Ipoh found Yong guilty of raping his 23-year-old Indonesian maid in a room of his house in Ipoh, Perak between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7, 2019.

Advertisement

The charge framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, provides a jail term of up to 20 years and is liable to whipping.

However, the bench granted a stay of execution of the sentence after Yong’s counsel Datuk Rajpal Singh informed that they intend to appeal today’s decision to the Federal Court.

Reading out a majority decision, Justice Azman held that the trial judge did not err in his finding in convicting the appellant (Yong).

Advertisement

“We find that the learned High Court judge had not erred in his finding. We find there is no merit in the appellant’s appeal. The conviction was safe and the decision of the High Court is affirmed. Therefore, we dismissed the appeal against conviction,” he said.

According to Justice Azman, the High Court trial judge also found that the victim was a credible witness.

“The trial judge found that the appellant had opportunity to rape the victim when she was alone,” he added. ― Bernama