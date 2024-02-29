KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is still working with international agencies to bring back a son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a corruption case here, said Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The MACC chief said that while it was possible to charge Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan in absentia, this would only be done when all other options were exhausted.

“We are actively coordinating with international authorities to locate him. Indeed, we have now issued a notice against him. “We can still decide to charge in absentia but that will be the last option. I’m saying that because I believe he can still return to Malaysia to face the charges,” he told reporters after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Summit 2024 at Berjaya Time Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur here, today.

On February 22, Azam said that Muhammad Adlan would be charged with several counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Advertisement

He said that investigations on Muhyiddin's son-in-law was complete and MACC was waiting to charge Muhammad Adlan upon his return.

On August 9, lawyer Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidu denied his client, Muhammad Adlan, had fled the country to escape action, but rather exited legally and has yet to be charged with a crime.