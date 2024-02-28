KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The government has been urged to establish a task force to study the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology before its widespread use in the country.

Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) pointed out that the introduction of AI technology could bring about various challenges, including copyright and intellectual property infringements, affecting the livelihoods of local content creators and creative designers and potentially leading to the dissemination of false information if not properly regulated.

“It’s true that AI is positively transforming our lives, but we mustn’t ignore the challenges it brings,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) suggested that the Ministry of Education form a committee to study ways to enhance the quality of education and boost the country’s performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

He said Malaysian students are currently falling behind in subjects like Science, Mathematics and English compared to other member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“We rank 51st out of 81 countries in the 2022 Pisa study, especially in Science, Mathematics and English. Furthermore, we’re the lowest among seven Asean nations like Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama