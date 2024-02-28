SINGAPORE, Feb 28 — The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore has limited its consular services to 70 cases per day since yesterday (February 27) due to recent system limitations and manpower shortages.

It said the limitation is temporary and does not affect other services such as passport and visa applications as these services continue to be available with the usual procedures in place.

“We are in the process of upgrading our operations and processes as well as managing resources effectively, and will be introducing a systematic and streamlined approach for consular services in the very near future,” it said in a reply to Bernama, today.

It said the upgrade will help to ensure timely, efficient, and effective services.

The High Commission said despite the current limitations, the office is committed to continue providing consular services to the best of its abilities and further updates will be provided from time to time on its website and social media platforms.

“We appreciate all the understanding and patience during this transition period,” it said.

In a notice posted on its website on Monday (February 26), the High Commission said the consular services provided by the office will be limited to 70 cases per day and the queue number will be issued at the guard house from 8am, subject to availability.

In the notice, it said the consular services affected by the changes include renunciation, birth registration, marriage registration, document attestation, death registration, Certificate of Good Conduct, and other consular matters. — Bernama