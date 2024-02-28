KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Resort World Genting said today that two out of three of its casinos were only temporarily closed, following news reports of them allegedly ceasing operations.

In a statement, it said the temporary closure was due to renovations and upgrading of facilities starting today.

“In our ongoing effort to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for our guests, we continuously upgrade our facilities. This will involve temporarily closing certain sections of our casino to facilitate the improvements.

“Our gaming operations continue to operate as usual,” it said in a statement.

The casinos involved were Genting Casino 1 (Circus Place) and Genting Casino 2 (Hollywood), leaving Sky Casino as the only option.

It did not provide an estimated date for the re-opening.

Oriental Daily had reported that the two casinos had received fewer customers after the Covid-19 pandemic since many players prefer the more modern Sky Casino.

