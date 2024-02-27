PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — There is a need for intensified development in Sabah and Sarawak to narrow the gap and alleviate socioeconomic disparities, particularly within the Bumiputera community in both states, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

In this context, he said the input and findings from the three-day Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024, beginning on Thursday, are key in shaping and developing a comprehensive direction for the Bumiputera community in both states.

“In the final phase of the 12th Malaysia Plan, the focus will be on enhancing the economic potential of regions, accelerating sustainable urban development and intensifying rural development.

“Emphasis will be given to optimising opportunities from sub-regional cooperation and intensifying development in Sabah and Sarawak,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, told Bernama in the run-up to KEB 2024.

He said these efforts are aimed at reducing imbalances between regions and states while encouraging more equitable growth and improving the well-being of the people.

He also said that the government will expedite the implementation of green growth initiatives, including in Sabah and Sarawak, to drive socioeconomic development and environmental sustainability.

“The implementation of these initiatives will support the aspirations of the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ in enhancing community sustainability and creating a more balanced urban and rural development.

“Immediate action is needed to achieve the goals of the new approach in a more just, fair and inclusive Bumiputera agenda, transcending geographical locations,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said priority should be on immediate measures to protect the welfare of Bumiputeras in Sabah and Sarawak and elevate their dignity.

On current achievements, he said in terms of rural development transformation, electricity access in both states had reached 99 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the deputy prime minister said currently, many Bumiputeras reside in states with low growth, low gross household incomes and high poverty rates.

“Since 1970, the median gross household income of Bumiputeras has remained lower than that of the Chinese and Indians, and the income gap has also widened.

“In 2022, the median gross household income of Bumiputeras was RM5,793 compared to the Chinese at RM8,167 and Indians (RM6,627),” he said.

A total of 10 groups covering 10 sectors will be established in KEB 2024, including the Socioeconomic Bumiputera Sabah and Socioeconomic Bumiputera Sarawak groups.

The three-day congress, to take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), aims for the participation of 3,000 attendees and will include representatives from Malay, Kadazan, Dusun, Iban and Dayak business commerce chambers, as well as representatives from the Orang Asli community. — Bernama