KOTA BHARU, Feb 27 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is currently monitoring several Quran applications available in the market that have not been approved and certified.

KDN Enforcement and Control Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said these applications being utilised by the Muslim community, raise concerns due to the potential confusion they may create.

“Some of these Quran applications developed by local application development companies have not received approval and some have not even submitted their request for approval.

“So far, only one Quran application, ‘Smart Quran,’ has obtained certification from KDN, verifying its authenticity for use by the Muslim community in this country,” he told a media briefing here today

Nik Yusaimi said the Smart Quran application which was jointly developed with KDN, received approval from Jakim and is registered with both the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

“The applications are not certified because they haven’t been reviewed by the Lajnah Tashih al-Quran Committee and for approval, the publishing company must be entirely owned by Muslims.

“According to the Printing of Quran Text Act (APTQ) 1986, any Quran publishing, including Quran applications, must obtain KDN certification, involving expert review, before circulation in the country,” he said.

He said KDN encourages application development companies to provide copies of the final software of the Quran text to the KDN Quran Text Printing Control and Licencing Board (LPPPQ KDN).

“This is essential to guarantee the purity of Quranic verses and to prevent any misinterpretation that could pose a threat to public security,” he said adding that KDN has so far approved or certified 966 types of Quran, including electronic versions, for sale and distribution in Malaysia.

“KDN calls on the public to report any Quran-related content that are uncertified and go against the regulations outlined in the APTQ 1986 (Amendment) 2023,” he added. — Bernama