KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Akademi Kenegaraan will lead collaborations with all parties to ensure the effectiveness of the Malaysia Madani National Training Programme.

Anwar said this was agreed upon at an Akademi Kenegaraan special meeting which he chaired today, which he added was among initiatives to strengthen the knowledge of nationhood and patriotism among Malaysians.

“The functions of this academy include implementing a more holistic and comprehensive nationhood training, as well as providing advisory services and consultations related to nationhood.

“It can also develop a curriculum that constantly meets current needs and stakeholder and clients’ expectations, as well as build competent human resource expertise to implement high-quality training programmes,” he said in a Facebook post today. — Bernama

Advertisement