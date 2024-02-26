PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Invest Selangor Bhd has set a higher potential transaction value target of RM1.3 billion for the upcoming Selangor Aviation Show 2024 (SAS 2024) compared with the previous edition.

The expectation comes on the back of a bigger show and more than 30 memorandums of understanding to be signed in this year’s event. SAS 2024 will be held from September 12-14 at the Skypark Regional Aviation Centre (RAC), Subang, with a target of 25,000 regional participants.

“SAS 2024 has expanded its size by adding four hangars for the event and offers several types of booths and chalets that aim to meet the preferences and demand of industry players who are interested in participating.

“There will be a total of 52 shell scheme booths available for SAS 2024 participants which can be turned into their own personalised discussion areas,” state investment, trade and mobility committee chairman Ng Sze Han told a media briefing on SAS 2024 here today.

According to Ng, the previous SAS brought together 109 foreign and local companies as exhibitors, 49 static aircraft displays and participation from countries such as the United States, Denmark, France and Singapore.

“Several prominent industry players such as Textron, Gulfstream, Dassault Aviation and many more had participated in this event. In terms of business transactions during the (SAS 2023) event days, a total of 28 MoUs were signed during the event, involving RM823 million in potential transaction value. The show also attracted a total of 19,217 international and domestic visitors,” he said.

For this year, he disclosed that rates for a standard shell scheme booth start from RM6,000 while rates for a chalet start from RM25,000. Bare space is available from RM600 per square metre.

Ng said SAS 2024 is anticipating bigger participation in static aircraft displays and hopes that big original equipment manufacturers and other major industry players will be returning with their latest aircraft to be displayed in the show. Invest Selangor has aimed for participants from 45 countries, including the United States, Denmark, China, South Korea and France.

SAS 2024 will also incorporate some new segments such as space technology as well as search and rescue demonstrations, he added.

“SAS 2024 will also plan for a career in aviation programme, a job fair that features 40 related companies in the industry seeking to find employees on the second and third day of the event,” he said.

Interested industry players who wish to participate in SAS 2024 may contact the SAS Secretariat at [email protected] before May 31, 2024 to enjoy a 5 per cent early bird discount.

Returning participating exhibitors may also enjoy a 10 per cent discount for their participation. — Bernama