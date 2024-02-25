JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Tourism Johor will monitor all projects to upgrade the infrastructure of tourist spots in the state implemented by relevant agencies.

Its director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim said the progress of the projects will be reported directly to Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi who holds the state’s tourism portfolio.

He said that among the tourist spots that are being upgraded in the state are Johor Zoo and National Parks.

“Tourism Johor must take note of the allocations allocated by the state government to related agencies to upgrade the infrastructure of the tourist spots.

“We don’t have a product, so our job is to promote the products of other agencies. So, we need to find out when the projects involved will be ready to empower the state tourism sector,” he told a press conference after the launch of the Johor Baru Central Business District (CBD) Heritage Walk at Legaran Segget here today.

Sharil Nizam said this measure was taken as part of the preparations for Visit Johor Year 2026.

Meanwhile, he said Tourism Johor is aiming to attract more than 20 million tourist arrivals this year, considering the state’s impressive record of over 15 million tourists last year.

Therefore, he said efforts to promote the state will continue to be intensified to attract tourists through six tourism segments, namely eco-tourism, sports, health, education, history and gastronomy. — Bernama