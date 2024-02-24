SIBU, Feb 24 — Police arrested two men to assist in the investigation into the murder of a 24-year-old female shop assistant, in Sibu Jaya here, yesterday.

Sibu district police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, said that the first arrest, at 9.30 last night, involved the victim's former husband, 27, while the second arrest at 9.30 this morning involved a 28-year-old burger seller, who knew the victim.

The first suspect was arrested in a longhouse not far from Sibu town, while the second suspect was arrested at a location in Sibu Jaya.

According to Zulkipli, the first suspect has no previous criminal record and has been remanded for seven days from today, while the second suspect has a previous criminal record, under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Based on the preliminary investigation by the police, the motive for the incident is that the second suspect wanted to borrow money from the victim, but was denied, causing him to act aggressively,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said that an application for remand for him would be made tomorrow, to assist the investigation.

Zulkipli said that the police received the information on the discovery of a woman lying in a pool of blood in front of a shop in Sibu Jaya at 3.10 pm. She was rushed to Sibu Hospital to receive treatment but was reported to have died at 11.34 last night. — Bernama

