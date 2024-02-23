KUCHING, Feb 23 — The Sarawak Education Director has been granted the authority to approve school maintenance projects funded by the state department or any party aside from the federal government.

The Education Ministry, in a statement, said the decision was reached during the Joint Action Committee Meeting on Education Development (JTBPP) for Sarawak held here yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“The establishment of JTBPP is specifically aimed at addressing education-related issues in Sarawak, in line with the recommendations of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Steering Committee Meeting on Education and Health Development Issues in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Several important agendas were discussed in this inaugural JTBPP meeting, including enhancement of human resource, education operations and infrastructure development in Sarawak,” it said. — Bernama