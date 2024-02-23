SIBU, Feb 23 — A woman in her 60s is believed to have lost control of her car before crashing into seven parked vehicles at the Tanahmas Commercial Centre here around 9am this morning.

Another woman suffered minor leg injuries when she was hit by the car while she was walking to buy rations at the nearby stores.

A motorcyclist who had just alighted and parked his motorcycle at the roadside was lucky to escape unhurt when the car also crashed into his bike.

The affected vehicles included two four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles, a van, an MPV and two sedans.

One of the 4WD vehicles belonged to the owner of the fruit store that was also grazed by the car.

The driver was in a daze following the collision and she was unsure how all the events unfolded.

An ambulance and paramedics were at the scene to provide the necessary assistance.

The police are investigating. — Borneo Post