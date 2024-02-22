PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The Inland Revenue Board reminded employers to prepare and submit their employee EA and EC statements for the year 2023 before or on February 29.

In its statement today, the IRB highlighted that based on the provisions of subsection 83(1A) of the Income Tax Act 1967, employers are obliged to prepare and submit Form C.P. 8A (EA) / C.P.8C (EC) or the EA and EC statements annually for all employees according to the specified date.

Failure to do so constitutes an offence under paragraph 120(1)(b) of the ITA 1967, which may result in a fine of not less than RM200 and not more than RM20,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

According to the statement, employers can refer to the guidelines for filling out the EA and EC Statements provided on the official LHDN portal www.hasil.gov.my or at https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/4jjh00qh/nota-penerangan-e-2023.pdf. — Bernama

