KUCHING, Feb 22 ― Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s political mind and energy for debates earned the respect of long-time rival Baru Bian.

In a statement today, the Ba Kelalan assemblyman said Sarawakians have lost a formidable figure with the demise of the former governor and chief minister.

The Ba Kelalan assemblyman described Taib’s life as “a tapestry of impressive political mind, notable achievements, and significant controversies”.

“Despite our longstanding and often diverse political opinions and rivalry, I respected his political mind and the energy he brought to our debates,” he said.

Baru also extended his sincere condolences to Taib’s family and friends.

He said Taib’s passing reminded Sarawakians of the fleeting nature of life and the deep imprints they can leave behind, both good and bad.

“In this moment of loss, let us find it in ourselves to appreciate the complex narrative of his life and the lessons it offers us.

“May we all move forward with a renewed sense of understanding and compassion, recognising our shared humanity beyond our differences,” he added.

Known as the Father of Modern Sarawak, Taib passed away at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40am yesterday.

Mourners have been paying their last respects to Taib at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex this morning.

The funeral prayer will be held at the Demak Mosque near Taib’s residence followed by the state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya. ― Borneo Post