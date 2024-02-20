KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 ― The international hacker group R00TK1T has seemingly increased the frequency of its cyberattack on Malaysia for the past few days. Today, the group claimed to have hacked the “Padu organisation” but don’t panic just yet as the victim was not the Padu that has been the talk of the rakyat for the past two months.

The ‘Padu organisation’ is not the Pangkalan Data Utama

Given the purpose of Pangkalan Data Utama, it was not surprising that Padu became quite a popular topic to the extent that it was the most trending search term on Google last month. However, it was not among the latest additions to R00TK1T’s victim list.

As the story goes, R00TK1T has claimed that it managed to gain access to around 27TB of information on a fileserver that belonged to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN). On its Telegram channel, the group shared a screenshot that showed several folders with the Padu name on them which is probably why R00TK1T thought that it had hacked the “Padu organisation”.

Instead, the “Padu organisation” was actually LPPKN’s Management and Service Delivery Unit. The department’s name has been mentioned in several LPPKN’s documents including its 2021 - 2025 Strategic Plan as well as several social media posts such as this one.

Furthermore, the folders seem to be dated according to years. If our assumption is accurate, you are then looking at folders that came from as far back as 2019 while Pangkalan Data Utama was only developed in 2023 over a period of seven months.

Despite the inaccuracies, the new claim by R00TK1T against LPKKN is not something that the organisation should take lightly though. ― SoyaCincau