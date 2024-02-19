KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Selangor government is targeting seven billion local and international tourists to visit the state in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year 2025, with focus given to the promotion of ecotourism.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said this target is based on highest contribution of 26.5 per cent of the country’s largest gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 for the service sector through the tourism industry.

He said Selangor also recorded an increase in the number of tourists to the state at 6.54 million compared to its target of five million in 2023.

“The total expected tourist arrivals for this year is 5.6 million comprising 4.5 million domestic tourists, with the rest being international tourists,” he said when interviewed on the Bernama Radio programme “Temu Bual Radio” today.

“Currently, I am intensifying ecotourism, and this year we have identified locations in the northern and southern parts (of the state) with attractive and worthwhile packages for tourists. The northern areas include the Sabak Bernama till Kuala Selangor districts, whereas the southern areas include the districts of Sepang and Kuala Langat.”

He said his team, in collaboration with Tourism Selangor, is actively implementing the “Nak Bercuti? Pusing Selangor Dulu!” promotion for the domestic segment and “Splendid Selangor, Take Me Anywhere!” campaign for the international segment.

“Selangor has the advantage of flights arriving at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and 2 or at the Subang Airport, all in Selangor, so we have to make it clear to tourists that it is best to travel within Selangor first before going to other states,” he said.

Earlier, Ng said that his team is planning to hold a Selangor Fair soon to make it easier for the public to learn about the state’s special features in addition to getting attractive holiday packages.

“We know about the Matta Fair where people buy cheap tickets with quality packages, so this will be the first one that is more focused on Selangor,” he added. — Bernama