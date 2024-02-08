KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The proposal to nominate some Chinese new villages in Selangor as a Unesco World Heritage site does not preclude similar sites from other ethnicities being included, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said following backlash from the Malay community

Echoing the Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Nga said the proposal was still at the preliminary stage and should not be cause for friction among the country's racial communities.

“I welcome proposals from various parties to nominate Malay villages or any potential and historical places as Unesco heritage sites.

“The proposal to nominate Chinese new villages as a Unesco World Heritage Site is not a zero sum game.

Advertisement

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government continues to support the principle of Madani Malaysia which emphasises six important values, namely sustainability, wellbeing, creativity, respect, confidence and kindness as pillars in the direction of Malaysia becoming a developed and prosperous nation.

“I have emphasised many times that the ministry’s leadership philosophy is based on the Rukun Negara and I am determined and intend to walk the talk,” Nga said in a statement today.

He stressed that throughout 2023, the ministry had taken many people-friendly initiatives regardless of race, religion, and nationality.

Advertisement

“For example, the ministry through the Community Welfare Division (BKK) had allocated RM42 million to build new houses or repair 2,016 houses for the poor and extreme poor in the city.

“We have also allocated RM50 million for the maintenance and repair non-Muslim houses of worship. Furthermore, the ministry through the Fire and Rescue Department has upgraded 400 firemen's quarters across the country with an allocation of RM50 million and more,” he added.

In addition to these efforts, Nga said to preserve the identity of royal cities as symbols of national sovereignty, the ministry also introduced the Royal City Development Planning Guidelines for the nine royal cities in Peninsular Malaysia as a development guide that includes aspects of heritage, identity, economy and tourism.

“In order to give recognition to local authorities that can meet the needs of the government and the people and increase local economic growth, the ministry acted swiftly in the application process to upgrade the local authority status.

“In 2023 also, two local governments have been upgraded in status, namely the Royal City Municipal Council and the Royal Klang City Council.

“Therefore, all accusations related to me or the government challenging the interests of the Malays and Bumiputeras are like iron chains eaten by powder, are absurd and untrue,” he said.

On February 1, Nga reportedly said plans are being drawn up to nominate Chinese new villages in Selangor as a Unesco World Heritage Site to recognise their cultural and historical significance.

Nga said the Selangor government and the government would soon discuss the details.

He also reportedly said that it has been 76 years since the new villages in Selangor were founded in 1948 and that he will engage with the state government to begin a study on (the nomination process).