KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said today Prasarana Malaysia Berhad plans to claim RM38 million in compensation from the developer for the damages sustained at Bandaraya LRT station.

He told reporter that the amount covers both repair costs and expenses incurred by the infrastructure.

“We will seek compensation of RM 38 million from the developer for the damages incurred. This includes repair costs and expenses borne by the infrastructure,” he said during a walkabout at the station.

He said the structural damages have been successfully repaired by Prasarana through appointed independent consultants and contractors to undertake the restoration of the structure.

He added that three structures have been fully repaired and completed by the end of last December.

“In the past month, several tests have been conducted, and APAD is satisfied with the results, leading to the official reopening of the route between Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations today,” he said, referring to the Land Public Transport Agency.

He then went on to say that the passengers of the Ampang Line no longer need to switch to shuttle buses at both stations.

This, he said, marks the resumption of services for commuters, providing relief by eliminating the need for additional transfers.

“We will continue to monitor this project closely, especially due to ongoing construction near Bandar Raya station,” he added.

He further emphasised that the authority to approve projects is not under APAD, but when it involves construction areas near railway stations, local authorities (PBT) need to be more cautious

He also said that there is a need for them to refer to APAD and other infrastructure authorities.

“We hope for cooperation from all PBT parties to ensure compliance with stringent conditions.

“This is not to blame Kuala Lumpur City Hall as the conditions are already in place, but it is important for the developers to maintain adherence,” he added.

It was reported that the suspension of rail services since January was due to structural damage of the viaduct and cracked pier near the Bandaraya LRT station.

The ministry’s investigation showed that the damages to three viaduct structures and the pier were caused by “ground movement” believed to be from works from the construction of a 44-storey hotel, next to the station.

As of 6am today, the LRT line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations will be fully operational.