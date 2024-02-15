GEORGE TOWN, Feb 15 — The effective capacity for Air Itam Dam in Penang has remained at 32.4 per cent for the past 10 days due to measures implemented to reduce extraction from the dam, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the action plan to cut down extraction from the Air Itam Dam is in place as water is being channelled from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

“The action plan we announced is effective as the dam capacity has remained the same,” he said during a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said the state is implementing engineering solutions to ensure all areas in the state are receiving sufficient water supply.

Chow said the state has also written to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to implement cloud seeding.

“There are several conditions to be met before cloud seeding can be implemented so it’s still under consideration,” he said.

However, Chow said the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam is enough to last for another 32 days.

Meanwhile, the recent spell of dry weather has led to a drop in the Sungai Muda water level, he said.

“We can see the levels have dropped in Sungai Muda in the last few days, but we have Mengkuang Dam as a strategic dam to release water to supply to consumers if the need arises,” he said.

He said the Sungai Muda level is down to the first alert level.

“We still do not need to release water from Mengkuang Dam at this moment,” he said.

The effective capacity of Mengkuang Dam is now at 89.8 per cent which Chow said can last for 130 days if the water was released for use.

As for another dam on the island, the Teluk Bahang Dam, he said it has sufficient water supply to last 257 days specifically for the areas it services.

The Teluk Bahang Dam is currently at 82.8 per cent effective capacity.

Chow said they will continue to monitor the water levels at Sungai Muda and the respective dams in the state.

He also called on consumers to conserve water during the dry season.