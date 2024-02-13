KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Immigration Department has not detected any mastermind responsible for the escape of 131 undocumented migrants from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Detention Depot in Perak on February 1, said its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusof.

“The (Immigration Department) does not detect any mastermind involved in the incident and the investigation is still underway,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Apa Khabar Malaysia’ programme today.

In preparing an investigation paper into the breakout, he said the Immigration Department also interviewed several detainees in the depot, adding that it will be ready by the end of this month.

In addition to the Immigration Department, the investigation involves other agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Police, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission, and the Office of the Chief Government Security Officer, he said.

He said the Immigration Department has 18 permanent depots and two temporary depots in Bidor and Beranang, with the department’s assessment showing that the security situation at the Beranang depot is under control.

Ruslin said once the investigation paper is completed, the department will look into the recommendations and forward them to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Asked about efforts to recapture the detainees still at large, he said the search radius has now been expanded to 15 kilometres.

“In other words, Immigration has not stopped the manhunt and the operations centre is still open. I’m sure these people (undocumented migrants) cannot hide and last for so long in the forest. Sooner or later, they will come out and ask for food from villagers,” he said. — Bernama