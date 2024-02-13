KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, engaged in a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, today, discussing bilateral relations and preparations for annual leaders’ meetings.

The Foreign Ministry, commonly referred to as Wisma Putra, stated in a Facebook post that both parties deliberated on Malaysia-Australia bilateral relations within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

During the conversation, both leaders also addressed preparations for the upcoming second Malaysian-Australian Annual Leaders’ Meeting and the Asean-Australia Special Summit, scheduled for March in Melbourne.

In 2021, Malaysia and Australia elevated their diplomatic ties through the CSP, formalised during the first Australia‐Malaysia Annual Leaders’ Meeting held virtually.

‘Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, especially the situation in Gaza,”said Wisma Putra.

Malaysia and Australia have a longstanding friendship and are natural partners, sharing similar characteristics, interests, and values as multicultural, multi-faith, and parliamentary democracies.

Australia established its commission in Kuala Lumpur in 1955, reciprocated by Malaya establishing its commission in Canberra the following year. — Bernama