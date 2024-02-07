BACHOK, Feb 7 — A total of 2.69 million individuals have registered with the Central Database Hub (Padu) as of yesterday, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said five states namely Sarawak, Selangor, Johor, Perlis, and Kelantan recorded the highest registrations since the system was launched on January 2.

“A total of 191,078 or 15 per cent of Kelantan residents registered under Padu as of yesterday,” he said.

“Apart from this, high registration was also recorded in Johor, which is 270,000 people. There was a high registration of over 100,000 in Perlis, Sarawak and Selangor.”

He said this at a press conference after reviewing the Padu registration process in the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in Mahligai here today.

Also present at the press conference was Kelantan Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) director Fareza Mohamed Sani.

Elaborating further, Mohd Uzir said that based on records, his team is confident that the target of three million individual registrations under Padu will be reached soon.

He said a total of 911 PEDi nationwide will also provide services to help residents make updates on the Padu system.

“Padu registration will be open until March 31, and based on the work carried out we are confident that in this period of more than a month, there will be increased awareness about Padu and registrations will continue to increase,” he said.

“I see an increase in registration numbers as those who have registered will pass on information to others.”

Padu was developed locally, using the internal expertise of the Ministry of Economy, DoSM as well as the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU). Various government ministries, agencies, and state governments also contributed to the development of the database. — Bernama