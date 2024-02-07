KUCHING, Feb 7 ― Police have confirmed that former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is at Demak Jaya, his private residence in Petra Jaya here.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata told reporters this during the launch of this year’s Chinese New Year Ops Selamat at the Sarawak police contingent headquarters here this morning.

The confirmation follows police reports filed against Taib’s wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib for taking him from a private hospital here allegedly against medical advice at 11.56pm on Saturday.

Mancha also revealed that police have received a total of eight police reports against Raghad. ― Borneo Post

