KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The federal government announced today toll exemptions specifically for Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) on February 8 and 9, 2024, coinciding with the celebrations of the Chinese New Year.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the toll exemption aligns with the government's commitment to prioritising the welfare of the people and consistently assisting in alleviating the cost of living.

“The toll-free period will be implemented on all highways starting from midnight on February 8, 2024 (Thursday) and will conclude at 11:59 pm on February 9, 2024 (Friday).

“The estimated financial implication of this initiative is approximately RM42.99 million,” he said in a statement here

He elaborated that the exemptions will apply solely to private vehicles at all toll plazas except at the national border toll plazas, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Toll Plaza and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza in Johor Darul Takzim.

He further said that the government encourages highway users to seize this opportunity responsibly, plan their journeys accordingly, and adhere to suggested travel time advisories (TTA) for a safe and secure travel experience.

“Safety and responsible driving practices are emphasised to ensure all highway users reach their destinations safely, making the Chinese New Year celebration more meaningful with their loved ones.

“Users are also advised to take adequate breaks, ensure sufficient balances in their Touch 'n Go cards, and verify their eWallets before embarking on their journeys,” he added.