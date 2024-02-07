PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) today told Putrajaya that it was ready to organise another mass demonstration against the government if it does not take concrete steps to implement promised institutional reforms in the coming parliamentary meetings.

Bersih demanded that the government begin delivering on the reforms promised during the 15th general election in 2022, including the separation of the attorney general’s functions and the restoration of Parliament’s independence from the executive.

“The people urge the government to implement the 100 per cent reform agenda without compromise.

“Bersih will not hesitate to mobilise the people to take to the streets as this is the language best understood by those comfortably in power, regardless of the various excuses given,” said Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz in a press conference here today.

Faisal said the government must implement these reforms as they were promised the election manifestos of the coalitions that were now in power.

He added that the priority was for structural reforms, and that his organisation would closely monitor the next parliamentary meeting for progress on these promises.

Faisal said Bersih was issuing this warning due to recent developments that show the derailment of the reforms agenda.

Bersih and other NGOs present at the press conference expressed their disappointment with the government’s failure to reveal the advice submitted to the Pardons Board on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon application as well as the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) given to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for his corruption charges after the courts had determined prima facie.

Faisal said that while there is no legal obligation for the government to explain, it still has a moral responsibility to do so in matters that were of significant public interest.

Aliran executive committee member K. Haridas clarified that the public were not questioning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s discretionary powers enshrined in the Federal Constitution, but rather the government’s advice on Najib’s pardon application.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) program director Azura Nasron complained of the lack of transparency in the matter, asking why Najib’s application was expedited over those of death row inmates made previously.

Electoral watchdog Bersih has organised five massive protests considered to be inflection points in the evolution of Malaysia’s political landscape, beginning with the first in 2007