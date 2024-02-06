KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 ― Section 11 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) is expected to be open to the public soon. This will enable highway users to travel directly from Hutan Melintang to Taiping Selatan, and it serves as an alternative route to the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

During the launch of the Chinese New Year 2024 road safety campaign with PDRM Perak Contingent, WCE CEO Lyndon Alfred Felix provided an update on the latest developments of WCE. Without mentioning specific dates, he said Section 11, which is the northern most section of WCE, from Beruas to Taiping South, will open very soon. This would also mark a new milestone as it will complete the entire Perak section of WCE.

Section 11 was targeted to be completed by April 2023, it appears that it could be opened to the public much earlier than expected. It isn’t clear if it will be ready in time for the upcoming Chinese New Year exodus.

At the time of writing, WCE has completed three out of four sections in Perak and two out of seven sections in Selangor. As shown above, the stretch between Hutan Melintang to Beruas (Section 8, 9 and 10) is already open while in Selangor, only Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan to Assam Jawa (Section 5 and 6) is open.

Section 1 (Banting-SKVE), Section 2 (SKVE-SAE), and Section 11 (Beruas-Taiping Selatan) are expected to be opened this year. However, Section 3 and Section 4 (SAE-NKVE/FHR2) are only expected to be completed by mid-2025. ― SoyaCincau

