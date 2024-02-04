KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today said the absolute power granted to the Yang di Pertuan Agong should not be questioned by anyone.

He also expressed his gratitude to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for consistently defending and upholding the institution of the Malay Rulers during his reign as the Agong.

“The statement was made in accordance with the Constitution, emphasising the absolute power granted to the Yang di Pertuan Agong, which should not be questioned by anyone.

“It is hoped that there will be no dissenting voices questioning what has already been decided by the former Yang di Pertuan Agong.

“This is specifically in the context of the Pardons Board,” he told reporters after the Umno special meeting with division chiefs here, today

He also said Umno leadership was unified in its commitment to defend former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

When asked to comment on DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua’s statement in relation to the Pardons Board’s decision to halve Najib’s sentence, Asyraf said Pua’s opinion does not reflect the unity government’s stance.

He also added that Umno will continue with its plans to lodge a police report against the former Damansara MP.

Najib had initially received a 12-year prison sentence and a RM210 million fine for abuse of power, breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

In the official statement on behalf of the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Prime Minister’s Department’s Legal Affairs Division as the board’s secretariat said the decision was made following a January 29 meeting of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

It said the Pardons Board meeting, which was chaired by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had considered five pardons applications, including the one from Najib.

Under the Federal Constitution, the Agong chairs the meetings of the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories, which comprises the attorney general, the Federal Territories minister, and a maximum of three other members appointed by the Agong.