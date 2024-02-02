ALOR SETAR, Feb 2 — The three military personnel killed in a road crash at kilometre 77.5 of the North-South Expressway (northbound), near Gurun today were members of the 3rd Batallion from the Pengkalan Hulu Border Regiment in Perak.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said in the 10.30am incident, the victims, with the rank of Sergeant, Lance Corporal and Corporal, and aged 30, 39 and 40 respectively, died at the scene from serious body and head injuries,

“The accident involved three military trucks and a commercial lorry, all of which were northbound. The military vehicles were coming from the Pengkalan Hulu Camp and headed towards the 30th Brigade Camp in Perlis while the other lorry, driven by a 31-year-old man, was heading to Alor Setar from Kulim.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the three military lorries stopped in the emergency lane after one of them broke down. The commercial lorry rammed into the military truck that was at the very back,” he said in a statement here today.

Advertisement

As a result of the collision, the commercial lorry collided with the rear of another military truck in the middle, and the lorry moved forward before colliding with the rear of the military truck right in front.

He said the three soldiers had alighted and were at the side of the last military truck when the incident occurred, adding the commercial lorry driver, who suffered severe injuries, was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here.

Zaidy said investigations found that driver of the commercial lorry was believed to lost control of the vehicle before colliding with the military truck.

Advertisement

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama