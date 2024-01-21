TASEK GELUGOR, Jan 21 — One person was injured in an accident that involved seven vehicles, including a lorry that lost control and ploughed into six other vehicles, due to brake failure at the Jalan Ara Kuda traffic lights interchange, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara District acting police chief Supt Siti Nor Salawati Saad said during the 11.15am accident, the lorry was on its way to Lunas, Kedah from Tasek Gelugor, but upon reaching the location, the driver of the lorry could not stop the vehicle due to brake failure.

“Upon reaching the traffic light interchange, the lorry driver slowed down the vehicle, swerving from left to right because the brake malfunctioned, before crashing into six vehicles that were waiting at the traffic lights.

Advertisement

“Six vehicles were damaged but there was no casualties. Only one driver of a car was injured,” said Siti Nor in a statement today, adding the case was being investigated.

A video recording of the incident which showed the lorry ploughing into six vehicles had gone viral on social media. — Bernama

Advertisement