IPOH, Dec 15 — A senior police officer has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an accident in which a 17-year-old student motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru here today.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 44-year-old officer, who is attached to the Kedah police contingent headquarters, will be remanded tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“At the same time, the police are also conducting investigations from various angles, including the criminal offence of causing death under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) will not protect anyone, including its personnel, if there is solid evidence,” he said in a statement tonight.

Yahaya said results of the post-mortem done at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here found that the cause of death was due to chest and abdominal injuries from a road crash.

He said police received information about the accident involving a Perodua Ativa car driven by the suspect and a Yamaha motorcycle ridden by the 17-year-old student at 12.40 pm.

“The student died at the scene while the car driver did not suffer any injuries,” he said.

Yahaya also urged those with information or who witnessed the incident to contact case investigating officer, Inspector Jong Pit Chiao, at 016-8849163.

He also called on the public not to make speculations that could hamper the case investigation or cause public concern. — Bernama