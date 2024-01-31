KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) today said it was not related in any way to former lecturer Murray Walker who made recent statements about the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

The university said Murray left its service in 2015 and no longer has ties with the institution.

UniMAP also asked Murray to remove any mention of his former role with the university from his social media profiles, citing concerns that it could lead to misunderstandings their connections.

It also asked members of the public to be cautious about unverified news.

