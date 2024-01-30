PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — Malaysians in Yemen are reported to be safe, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry has advised them to consider moving to safer places or returning to Malaysia voluntarily if they feel their personal safety and security are at risk due to recent United States-led military actions targeting Houthi-controlled areas.

The Malaysia Embassy in Muscat, Oman, is in contact with the 376 registered Malaysians in Yemen and has confirmed their safety, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

The ministry has urged Malaysians in Yemen to stay vigilant, prioritise their safety and security, and assured that it is closely monitoring developments in the country.

“They may also consider moving out to safer places or returning to Malaysia voluntarily if they feel their personal safety and security are at risk,” the statement read.

It also strongly encourages Malaysians in Yemen to register with the embassy immediately if they have not done so.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Muscat can be reached at Villa No. 2443, Way 3030 Shatti Al Qurum P.O. Box 51, Bareeq Alshati Muscat or phone number: + (968) 2469 8329 + (968) 7159 2388 or e-mail: [email protected]. — Bernama

