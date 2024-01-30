SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — A policewoman with the rank of sergeant faced an additional bribery charge at the Sessions Court here today.

Nur Mastisha Maidinsha pleaded not guilty to accepting RM3,000 from a man to refrain from taking action against his son for molestation.

Today’s charge comes on the heels of an initial count she faced at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday for agreeing to accept the bribe.

The accused, who is an assistant investigating officer in the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters’ Women and Children Sexual Investigation Division, Criminal Investigation Department, allegedly committed the offence at a petrol station in Batu 9, Cheras near here at 8.05pm, October 12, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias proposed a bail of RM2,000 bail with one surety, which was the sum set at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

“Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court imposed an additional condition that the accused must report to the Putrajaya MACC office monthly. We also apply to transfer this case to that court to be jointly tried with the other bribery charge,” she said.

The accused, who was unrepresented, did not object to the transfer application.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud agreed to the bail, condition, and transfer, and set March 17 for case mention at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Yesterday, the accused pled not guilty to agreeing to accept the RM3,000 bribe from the same man as a reward for not acting against his son. — Bernama