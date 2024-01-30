NEW DELHI, Jan 30 — Malaysia is actively working to attract more Indian students as part of its initiative to promote its universities globally.

Currently, there are approximately 6,000 Indian nationals studying in Malaysia. The Malaysian High Commissioner to India, Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa, announced this effort during a virtual event marking the launch of a scholarship programme by Binary University. The move reflects Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing its international education appeal and fostering academic collaborations with students from India.

The “My Binary International Grant-India” (MyBIG-India) scholarship scheme will provide an excellent opportunity for students from India to access high quality education in Malaysia, he said in his remarks.

The 40-year-old university specialises in management, information technology and entrepreneurship courses.

Malaysia and India, during the 6th Joint Commission Meeting led by the foreign ministers in November, agreed to expedite cooperation in the field of higher education through academic collaborations.

There are 106 existing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between higher education institutions of both countries, Muzafar said.

He said Malaysia is eager to welcome the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Malaysia.

“Malaysia is committed to becoming a hub of talent and knowledge. We aim to attract and nurture talented individuals and minds from around the globe and serve as a centre of excellence for generating, disseminating, and applying knowledge,” Muzafar said.

Malaysia aims to have 250,000 international students by 2025 compared with about 130,000 now. — Bernama