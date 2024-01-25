KUCHING, Jan 25 — Pending assemblyman Violet Yong took to Facebook today to announce her attendance in the swearing-in ceremony of the next Sarawak head of state replacing incumbent Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The term of 87-year-old Taib, who has served as the seventh Sarawak governor since March 1, 2014, is due to expire on February 28, but no official announcement has been made so far.

“I will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Sarawak new Tuan Yang Terutama on coming Monday,” Yong from DAP posted a few hours ago.

Advertisement

She did not disclose the identity of Taib’s successor, which has been the subject of intense speculation for the past few weeks.

Former Santubong MP Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was confirmed to be a candidate by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Monday, though it is unclear if he is the only contender for the past to be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Wan Junaidi was reported last week to have resigned as Dewan Negara president.

Advertisement

Two sources close to the state government contacted separately by Malay Mail confirmed Yong’s Facebook announcement that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 29.

One said the ceremony is set to start at 3pm.

The other said the name of the new governor is expected to be officially announced tomorrow.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity