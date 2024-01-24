GEORGE TOWN, Jan 24 — The Penang government has directed the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to implement two emergency action plans simultaneously to restore water supply to 120,000 affected users as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that during today’s state executive council meeting, a decision was made for the damaged pipe at the bottom of Sungai Perai in Butterworth, near here, to be repaired immediately, and at the same time, work on the new pipe crossing river would be expedited.

“A total of 120,000 water users in the Southwest area and some users in the north-east need to be prepared for water supply disruptions until January 30 if the underwater pipe repair operation in Sungai Perai fails.

“At the moment, Plan A is being carried out, which involves resealing the leak in the 1,350 mm underwater pipe, and this temporary solution is being done by a team of expert divers since last night.

“The Plan A resealing is a temporary solution until the preparatory work on site is completed for the operation of the two new 600mm pipe channels to replace the pipe in the bottom of Sungai Perai,” he told reporters after observing the Thaipusam celebrations on Macalister Road here today.

Chow said if Plan A succeeds, 84 per cent of affected water users would start receiving water supply again by 8am this Friday, with the remaining users by 8am on Saturday.

He said, however, if Plan A failed, Plan B, which involves the installation of new 600mm pipe channels currently underway and originally scheduled to be completed by February 2, would need to be implemented immediately and must be fully completed by January 29.

“We will only know whether Plan A will succeed or not by 4pm tomorrow, and if it fails to fix the pipe leak that occurred yesterday, PBAPP will proceed with Plan B, and users will experience water disruptions for seven days until next Wednesday (January 31) before receiving water supply starting February 1, which is Thursday,” he said.

Chow said once Plan B is completed, there will be no more risks or threats to the water supply service in the south-west and Seberang Perai Selatan districts related to Sungai Perai.

The leak incident yesterday was the third occurrence after two incidents of pipe leaks were reported in December last year and on January 12.

Following several pipe leak incidents, the Penang government implemented a temporary replacement pipe installation method across Sungai Perai, and installation works of the temporary pipe are expected to be completed on February 2, functioning for at least eight months while waiting for the new permanent replacement pipe project at the bottom of Sungai Perai to be completed. — Bernama