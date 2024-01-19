PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today insisted her directive for Dual Language Programme (DLP) schools to introduce at least one non-DLP class did not violate any guidelines, after 35 citizen groups alleged otherwise.

Fadhlina, who is also the Nibong Tebal MP, said the directive would help to improve DLP students’ proficiency in both English and Bahasa Melayu.

“We actually deal with issues at DLP from time to time and we have already given our stance. It means that every time we are asked, we stand by our decision, there are guidelines that must be followed and this issue, for me, does not arise anymore because that is our position.

“It coincides with our desire for the programme to strengthen the Malay language and improve the English language,” she told reporters after attending the education minister’s 2024 mandate ceremony, here.

On Monday, the Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (Page) said it has submitted a memorandum to 31 ministers asking for their support to expand the DLP to more schools.

In the memorandum, the 35 non-governmental groups also demanded that the education minister reverse her previous directive for participating schools to include at least one non-DLP class, saying this was against the guidelines.

Page chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said Page still has not been able to meet with Fadhlina over the DLP despite trying since last year.

The group urged the minister to respect parents’ decisions on DLP and to be fair to students enrolled in the programme, telling her to end the uncertainty over the scheme at all levels.

In November last year, Fadhlina directed participating schools to introduce at least one non-DLP class.

The minister expanded on this a month later by saying there were students in DLP schools who lacked basic proficiency in Bahasa Melayu and their mother tongue.