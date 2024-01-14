KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has introduced the OKU Smile pass, providing complimentary fares for the persons with disabilities (PWD) community starting February.

In a statement today, Prasarana said the activation and subscription for the OKU Smile pass will commence tomorrow for all existing Prasarana PWD concession cardholders and new applicants.

“Prasarana will conduct a series of visits to several PWD associations, offering information about this product. Mobile registration counters will be set up to assist this group in applying for the Prasarana OKU card during the tour,” read the statement.

This programme was introduced in response to Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s announcement on December 21 last year, providing free fare incentives for the disabled community across all rail and bus services operated by the agency

Advertisement

Details about the OKU Smile pass are available on the website www.myrapid.com.my or on the social media platforms of Rapid KL, Rapid Penang and Rapid Kuantan.

For any inquiries, commuters can contact the customer service hotlines for Rapid KL at 03-78852585, Rapid Penang at 04-255 8000, or Rapid Kuantan at 09-5663686/019-3858607. — Bernama

Advertisement