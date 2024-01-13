SUBANG JAYA, Jan 13 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) periodically offers more products and promotions to encourage people to use its public transport services, says Prasarana Group Chief Operating Officer (Strategy and Development), Prodyut Dutt.

He said the matter has also been emphasised by Transport Minister Anthony Loke to the company’s top management.

“We are looking at more products other than My50 travel pass, MyCity pass, and so on. But at the same time we should also recognise Malaysia as having the cheapest public transport fare in the world,” he told reporters after the launch of ‘Destinasi Soul Station’, here today.

In addition to the current MyCity and My50 passes which allow unlimited travel on Prasarana’s rail and bus services, disabled (OKU) cardholders will enjoy free fares effective February 1, he said.

Prodyut said the two-day ‘Destinasi Soul Station’ programme is part of the company’s initiative to encourage more people to use bus and rail services to attend events.

“For example, the easiest way to reach the ‘Destinasi Soul Station’ event is via the free shuttle bus from the Subang LRT Station. Maybe some people do not use public transport, but this way they gain a new experience.

“Hopefully, they will change their minds about using public transport in their daily life,” he said.

Destinasi Soul Station is being held at PARC, Subang with more than 30 stalls selling food and handicrafts.

There is also a lineup of attractive activities such as graffiti art, tile painting, and performances by local artistes. — Bernama