KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The floods in Johor and Pahang are continuing to recede today with 891 evacuees housed in 12 Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) as of 3.43pm compared to 1,842 people in 18 PPS earlier at noon.

The latest update from the National Disaster Management Agency’s () Disaster Control Centre shows that eight PPS in five Johor districts are sheltering 708 people from 197 families and 183 people from 61 families are housed in four PPS located in two Pahang districts.

In Johor, 349 people sought shelter in two Mersing PPS, 150 people in two Kota Tinggi PPS, 98 people in one Kluang PPS, 88 people in two Segamat PPS, and 23 people in a Batu Pahat PPS.

In Pahang, 143 people were housed in two Rompin PPS, while 40 people were placed in two Pekan PPS.

Nadma added that a total of 47 people from 12 families are still sheltering in a PPS in Tawau, Sabah while 38 people from 12 families are in a PPS in Kuching, Sarawak due to a fire.

A survey of the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Telemetry Station found that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Kedah, and Terengganu were at a dangerous level this afternoon.

In Johor, the rivers involved are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi; Sungai Muar in Segamat; and Sungai Endau in Kluang, while in Pahang they are Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera, and Maran; and Sungai Rompin.

The other affected rivers are Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak; Sungai Arau in Perlis; Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar; and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Nadma also informed that 46 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges, and landslides including Jalan Ladang Siang in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Kuala Mentiga-Terapai in Pekan, Pahang; and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu. — Bernama