KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — A total of 1,842 flood evacuees are still taking shelter at 18 relief centres in Johor and Pahang as of midday today, compared to 1,860 people this morning.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), some 1,124 people from 319 families are at 13 relief centres in five districts in Johor, while 718 people from 215 families at five centres in Pahang.

In Johor, 606 people are housed at four relief centres in Mersing, 254 people at four centres in Kota Tinggi, 153 people at two centres in Kluang, 88 people at two centres in Segamat and 23 people at one centre in Batu Pahat.

In Pahang, 573 people are still taking shelter at three relief centres in Pekan and 145 people at two centres in Rompin.

Meanwhile, several rivers are at the danger level, including Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Muar in Segamat and Sungai Endau in Kluang, Johor.

Other affected rivers are Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran, and Sungai Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak; Sungai Arau in Perlis; Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah as well as Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

The report also said that 46 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges or landslides, including Jalan Ladang Siang in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Kuala Mentiga - Terapai in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun, Terengganu.

Nadma also reported that 47 people from 12 families are still taking shelter at a relief centre in Tawau, Sabah, while 38 victims from 12 families are at one centre in Kuching, Sarawak, following fire incidents. — Bernama