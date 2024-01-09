KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 —The government will be adopting a carrot-and-stick approach for motorists who misuse bus lanes, in its bid to cut road congestion.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today that the authorities are actively monitoring city roads and promised that tougher action will be taken if motorists persist in ignoring the dedicated bus lanes.

“For now we will give carrots first but if that doesn’t work the stick will come. It will come,” the minister told reporters after attending Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s 2023 performance report and 2024 plan presentations here.

Prasarana, the principal company operating all major public transport systems in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, released its latest ridership data, which showed the number of people taking buses daily in 2023 was less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

During the presentation, it was suggested that one of the factors deterring people from taking the bus could be the rampant abuse of bus lanes by irresponsible car drivers.

