KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Bukit Aman prefers to let the Thai police deal with any charges facing a 41-year-old Malaysian arrested in Laos for drug trafficking.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said local police will not be seeking to extradite the Perak-born home to face charges in Malaysia, instead the latter will stand trial in Thailand if there is sufficient evidence to charge him there.

“He was arrested and has been handed over to Thailand to face drug-related charges. If Thailand has sufficient evidence to take action against him, they can proceed.

“And yes, any Malaysian citizen outside the country who violates the laws of that particular country, we leave it to that country to take appropriate action,” he replied when asked about extradition plans for the arrested Malaysian at the national police headquarters here.

The unnamed Malaysian has been on the police wanted list since 2018.

Bukit Aman narcotics investigation director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din confirmed the Malaysian was arrested last December in Vientiane, Laos for violating its immigration laws.

Thailand’s Narcotics Control Board had been on the man’s trail, suspecting him of being a procurer and coordinating in the drug trade within the narcotics Golden Triangle, since 2006.

Both Malaysia and Thailand have very strict laws that provide for the death penalty for those convicted of drug trafficking.