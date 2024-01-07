KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, a distinguished figure renowned for a lifetime of service to Malaysia and its people, will personally hand over copies of his autobiography on Wednesday (Jan 10), at 2pm, at the Lecadia Primacare Centre in Pudu.

The autobiography, titled Lee Lam Thye: Recalling a Lifetime of Service, delves into Tan Sri Lee’s political career, where he served in the Selangor State Assembly and represented the parliamentary constituency of Bukit Bintang for four terms, said a statement issued by the Leela Ratos Group.

Fondly known as the MP with a typewriter, Lee’s commitment to addressing issues and solving problems for his constituents was a hallmark of his tenure.

Notably, he pays tribute to the founders of Leela Ratos Group, the late Dr Leela Ratos and Datuk Antony Ratos, who collaborated with Lee on various charitable initiatives, including a notable Orang Asli longhouse in Kuala Lumpur, which later became a symbol of community support and resilience.

Advertisement

Born to humble beginnings, Lee’s unwavering dedication, assiduousness, and true grit have made him a beloved figure across the nation. — Bernama