TELUPID, Jan 6 — The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) will submit a suggested mechanism for the 40 per cent federal revenue payback to Sabah during its meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor on Tuesday.

Its president Datuk Ewon Benedick said the suggestion was the result of discussions by Upko leaders with several experts, including lawyers, former magistrates, accountants, as well as taxation experts and auditors.

“Discussions to determine the mechanism need to be carried out between the Sabah and Federal Governments. Therefore, we will submit a suggestion to the state government this Tuesday.

“We need to show up with a mechanism that will make it easier for all parties to implement what has been delayed since 1974,” he told reporters at the Upko Christmas and New Year 2024 Open House here.

He also expressed hope that the state government will submit a new mechanism to the Federal Government and obtain positive feedback.

“We have reached out to many Sabah leaders who have been Federal Cabinet members and for me, this is a big responsibility, that’s why I took my own initiative with the party’s support to look for a suggested mechanism for this matter,” he said.

On the admission of former leaders and members to Upko, Ewon said the party was always open and welcomed anyone who wished to be part of the party, especially youths. — Bernama