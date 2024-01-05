KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― “Look after your health”, a short message by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when asked on the latest statement of the 98-year-old leader on the backdoor government issue.

The prime minister declined to be drawn into the matter and only quipped with the advice and a smile after officiating the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) Discourse at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Earlier, the media reported Dr Mahathir as refuting he was involved in the Dubai Move which was intended to topple the government.

Last Saturday, Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general, Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported as claiming the Dubai Move took place during the holiday of Opposition and government leaders at United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital recently.

Following that, Anwar said he was informed of the Dubai Move but the movement which was meant to topple the Madani Government did not give any impact to his administration. ― Bernama

